Man charged with arson of Patton Village home where body was found

Aaron Phillips and Jason Gilbert were last seen at the home. (Photo: Montgomery County)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Investigators in Montgomery County believe a house fire from earlier this week is now part of a homicide case.

Records early Saturday showed Aaron Phillips, 30, has been charged with arson with damage to a habitat. He’s in custody on $150,000 bond.

The fire happened on Wednesday in the 17200 block of South Lakeview Drive in Patton Village. Phillips and Jason Gilbert were last seen at the home.

Officials found a blood-soaked mattress Wednesday in the backyard of the fire scene, and on Thursday a body was discovered in a trash can across the street from the scene.

Investigators on Friday identified the body as Gilbert's but have not yet released his cause of death.

Authorities say based on the investigation, they believe the fire was set intentionally in an attempt to conceal a crime. So far Phillips is only charged with arson, however.

© 2017 KHOU-TV