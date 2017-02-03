Man charged in shooting that killed one, wounded three others

Herbert Lee Briscoe

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged in a shooting that left one man dead and three others wounded.

Herbert Lee Briscoe, 28, has been charged with murder.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve 2016 in the 3500 block of Fannin.

Police say that five men were at the Life Night Club when several physical fights started inside the club. The fights continued outside and at some point, shots were fired.

According to HPD, further investigation identified Briscoe as the shooting suspect. Four men were hit by the gunfire, and one was fatally shot.

