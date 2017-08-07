Man charged in motorcycle crash that killed wife

Joe Guerrero Jr. (Photo: Custom)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter after his wife died following a motorcycle crash early Friday morning in southeast Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 8 deputies responded to the crash around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of South Sam Houston Parkway East at the Beamer Road exit ramp. They found the man, identified as Joe Guerrero Jr., 38, of Friendswood, and his wife, Kimberly Guerrero, 38, ejected from their motorcycle.

The couple was transported to Clear Lake Regional Hospital where Kimberly Guerrero died several hours later.

Deputies say Joe Guerrero suffered significant injuries and was released Monday from the hospital where he was arrested and charged. Investigators say Joe Guerrero was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Joe Guerrero is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

