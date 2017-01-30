Man charged in deadly crash along Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON -- The man charged with murder in a deadly crash was expected in court Monday morning.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan McLaughlin is accused of running a red light and slamming into another vehicle. The crash happened early Saturday morning on the Eastex Freeway frontage road at Aldine Mail Route.
A passenger in the vehicle that was hit died at the scene.
Investigators believe McLaughlin, 31, was under the influence.
Deputies later identified the victim as Zulema Gonzalez.
Photos: Man charged in deadly crash
(© 2017 KHOU)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs