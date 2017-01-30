KHOU
Close

Man charged in deadly crash along Eastex Freeway

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 9:59 AM. CST January 30, 2017

HOUSTON -- The man charged with murder in a deadly crash was expected in court Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan McLaughlin is accused of running a red light and slamming into another vehicle. The crash happened early Saturday morning on the Eastex Freeway frontage road at Aldine Mail Route.

A passenger in the vehicle that was hit died at the scene.

Investigators believe McLaughlin, 31, was under the influence.

Deputies later identified the victim as Zulema Gonzalez.

Photos: Man charged in deadly crash

(© 2017 KHOU)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories