Man charged in deadly crash along Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON -- The man charged with murder in a deadly crash was expected in court Monday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan McLaughlin is accused of running a red light and slamming into another vehicle. The crash happened early Saturday morning on the Eastex Freeway frontage road at Aldine Mail Route.

A passenger in the vehicle that was hit died at the scene.

Investigators believe McLaughlin, 31, was under the influence.

Deputies later identified the victim as Zulema Gonzalez.

