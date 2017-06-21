Boyfriend accused in child abuse case makes court apperance

HOUSTON - The man wanted in connection to a horrific child abuse case was in court Wednesday morning.

Deputies had been looking for 19-year-old Nicholas Tyler since May.

Wanted: Boyfriend accused in horrific baby abuse case

Tyler, along with his girlfriend, are accused of causing serious bodily injury to an 8-month-old boy over the course of several months.

Prosecutors say that in May, Tyler and the baby's mother, Kardea Lockett, took the baby to the hospital for a head injury and said he had fallen. Doctors performed a CAT scan and found that the boy had more than 20 different forms of both healed and new fractures throughout his body.

Tyler, who is not the baby's father, is facing two second degree felony charges. On Wednesday, a judge set his bond at $75,000 for each count, totaling $150,000 for both.

Lockett has been in custody and is still in jail on a $20,000 bond.

The baby is reportedly healing and in the care of a great-grandparent.