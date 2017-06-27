Man charged in alleged sexual assault of girl spanning three years

Celso Jaimes

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are searching for a man who has been charged with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Celso Jaimes has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child. Investigators say that allegations against Jaimes came to light after the 15-year-old girl made an outcry to a family member.

According to HCSO, the victim said that Jaimes had been forcing her to have inappropriate sexual relations with him for at least three years.

Investigators and forensic interviewers were able to gather evidence and present the case to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. Jaimes has an open warrant out for his arrest.

Deputies say Jaimes is a Hispanic man, 6'2" tall and weighs 245 lbs. He has black hair that may be shaved closely to the scalp.

Anyone with information on Jaimes' whereabouts is asked to the call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse unit at 713-830-3250.



Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV