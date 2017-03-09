Man charged for allegedly downloading images of child sexual assault

Joshua Fairchild

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly admitting to police that he used his phone to search for and download images of child sexual assault.

Joshua Fairchild has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies executed a search warrant in the 9800 block of FM 1960 Bypass West. HCSO says they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Deputies say that an examination of the suspect's cell phone recovered numerous images of child sexual assault.

Fairchild has been given a $60,000 bond.

