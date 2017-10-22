Man carjacks couple, leads police on chase before committing suicide

HOUSTON - According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man committed suicide moments after he carjacked two people and lead authorities on a high-speed chase in north Houston Sunday evening.

Deputies said they received a call about a shooting around 7 p.m. near the North Freeway and West Road.

Witnesses said the suspect began shooting toward several people before running away and taking off in a red pickup truck.

The suspect reportedly held the driver and passenger at gunpoint and carjacked the red pickup.

A high-speed police chase ensued with the two innocent people inside the truck with the suspect, according to Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

During the chase, the suspect hit two other vehicles.

Deputies said he ran a red light and hit a silver car with two men inside. They were taken to the hospital in good condition.

He also hit another vehicle with a family of four inside but they were not seriously injured.

The 20-minute chase ended near the Greenspoint area where the suspect fled on foot. As officers chased after him, also on foot, the man committed suicide.

Gilliland said during the pursuit, the suspect suddenly stopped running, turned around and shot himself once in the head.

It's unclear what led to the suspect opening fire in the first place, before the carjacking.

The investigation is ongoing at this time as authorities gather more information on what happened.

Deputies did say the two people who were in the red pickup truck were not injured.

