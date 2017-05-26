Suspect in Fort Worth woman's murder now charged in Plano death

Reginald Kimbro. Photo: Fort Worth Police

PLANO -- The man accused of killing a woman in Fort Worth is now accused of killing a Plano woman who disappeared before her body was found in a Dallas lake last month.

On Friday Plano PD released the details of an arrest affidavit issued for Reginald Kimbro, 23, for the capital murder of Megan Getrum, 36.

Megan Getrum (Plano PD)

Kimbro is already in the Tarrant County Jail and charged with the capital murder of Molly Matheson, 22, who was found strangled and sexually assaulted in her home near the TCU campus on April 10. Her family told police that Matheson "sort of knew" Kimbro.

Molly Matheson

Megan Getrum was last seen alive at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve in Plano on April 14 before disappearing. Her body was recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard the next day.

Police say they began to look at Kimbro as a suspect after witnesses at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve told officers that they saw him at the preserve the night Getrum disappeared. He told them he was looking for a lost cell phone. Plates on his car traced back to him, and it was the same vehicle under investigation in the murder of Matheson.

The documents state that Getrum was sexually assaulted and killed by blunt force trauma, compression of her neck, and drowning.

Molly Matheson (left) and Megan Getrum (right)

DNA from Kimbro was found on her body.

On May 26, there was enough evidence for Plano PD to name Kimbro as a suspect in Getrum's death, and he was charged with capital murder. His total bond has now increased to more than $1 million.

Police do not believe Getrum knew Kimbro.

While investigating Matheson's murder, Fort Worth PD discovered that he was accused of choking and sexually assaulting women in Plano and South Padre Island in the past. He was never arrested for the Plano crime, and charges were dropped in the other.

Matheson's brother spoke out about Kimbro's second murder charge on Twitter, and her family released a statement.

The worst part is we are no longer the only family involved. The Getrum family is in our prayers. — Lord Grandpa (@Lord_Grandpa) May 26, 2017

"We are saddened to learn that Reggie Kimbro is apparently involved in the rape and murder of another young woman. No family should endure the loss of a child to an act of selfish violence. Our hearts go out to Ms. Getrum's family. It is extraordinarily frustrating to know that neither of these senseless murders should have ever happened if our judicial system had done its job properly. Twice Mr. Kimbro was accused and investigated by police for sexual assault by two brave young women. And unexplainably, both cases were dropped thus allowing Reggie Kimbro to continue his predatory ways. On the other hand, we are extremely pleased with the diligence of the Fort Worth police department, the detectives and the district attorney's who are working on Molly's behalf. Nothing can be done to bring back our daughter, but we pray that something is done with our judicial system to prevent situations like this from happening again."

