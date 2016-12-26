Man arrested for allegedly dragging puppy tied to truck

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas- A man was arrested for animal cruelty on Monday for dragging a puppy tied to the back of his truck back in November.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the alleged incident happened Nov. 4 when a citizen reported seeing a puppy being dragged from a man's truck on the roadway in Santa Fe.

After a long investigation by the sheriff's office, a felony charge was recommended and Raymond Roy Hall was arrested for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal: Torture.

A bond has been set for $20,000. The puppy was found alive and given to Animal Control.

