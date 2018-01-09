Man arrested for alleged dog abuse in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas- A man was arrested and charged after being accused of abusing a dog in Dickinson.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, 25-year-old Jeremy Dewayne Burton has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

On Jan. 4, police say they responded to the 3100 block of Ohio around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a man harming a dog in the street.

Upon arrival, police say they found Burton walking an adult pit-bull that had "a laceration on the head, was cowering, and barely able to walk."

Witnesses told police they saw Burton "punching the dog in the head, kicking the dog, and swinging the dog into the air by a belt tied around the dog’s neck and slamming the dog to the ground." They also told police he had taken the dog from a nearby home's yard.

Burton allegedly told officers he was "stressed out and angry and was taking his frustration out on the dog."

Police returned the dog to its owner and arrested Burton. A bond was set at $60,000.

