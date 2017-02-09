Man arrested for alleged attempted kidnapping in Pasadena

Salvador Avalos

PASADENA, Texas - A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping attempt of a teenage girl.

According to Pasadena PD, 32-year-old Salvador Avalos has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Police say that on Tuesday afternoon, they received a call from a "distraught" 17-year-old girl. She told police that a man attempted to lure her into his car by offering her $100. She refused the man's advances and he allegedly became more forceful, saying, "If you don't get in, I will make you."

As the teen began to walk away quickly, she told officers that the man began to get out of his car. She ran into the Pasadena Heritage Museum where she called police.

Hours later, police stopped a vehicle that matched the girl's description - an older model Lincoln Navigator - and officers noticed that the driver also matched the suspect's description.

Police are asking any other people who may have been victimized to contact the Pasadena Police Department's detective division at 713-475-5590.

