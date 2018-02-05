Man arrested following shooting and police chase in Friendswood

Keion Duvall

HOUSTON - A man has been arrested and charged following a shooting and police chase in Friendswood.

Keion Allan Michael Duvall, 21, has been charged with evading arrest. Additional charges may be referred to a grand jury.

According to Friendswood PD, Duvall was involved in an incident when he was found inside an apartment with another man's girlfriend Sunday morning at Baywood Apartments on FM 2351.

A struggle ensued and Duvall's gun discharged, hitting the 23-year-old woman in the abdomen, according to police. When officers arrived, Duval was allegedly trying to leave the complex parking lot in his car.

Police say Duvall ignored commands to exit the car and instead fled on FM 2351. A police chase ended when Duvall crashed his car on County Road 129.

Two guns were recovered out of Duvall’s vehicle, according to police. The victim was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

