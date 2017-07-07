Man arrested, charged in May shooting that killed man in SW Houston

The suspect, Isaiah Nealey is charged with murder in the 208th State District Court

HOUSTON – Houston police announced an arrest in a May shooting that led to the death of a 26-year-old man.

Isaiah Nealey, 20, is charged with murder in the death of Marcus Denhams.

It was early in the afternoon of May 19 when officers responded to reports of a person down in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 16 Charleston Park. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators were able to identify Nealey as the suspect in the case, and he was arrested Thursday.

