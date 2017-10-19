Man arrested, charged after crash caught on camera

Witnesses say Thomas Arrington, 54, was driving on Fulton near the 610 North Loop when he drove over speed bumps, U-turned and ran directly into a woman crossing the street. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - A man wanted for questioning after he was caught on camera hitting a woman with his truck has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Witnesses say Thomas Arrington, 54, was driving on Fulton near the 610 North Loop when he drove over speed bumps, U-turned and ran directly into a woman crossing the street. They say Arrington then picked her up and claimed he was taking her to the hospital. However, investigators found no record of the woman arriving at the hospital.

Police say the victim is Arrington's 48-year-old girlfriend and she is recovering.

