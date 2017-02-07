Man arrested after young daughters found with cocaine

Curtis Champs Jr.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged after his two young daughters were found sitting on a curb holding a bag of cocaine.

Curtis Champs Jr., 38, has been charged with two counts of endangering a child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a security guard was making her rounds at the Costa Avis Apartments in the 17200 block of Hafer Road on Monday afternoon. The guard noticed two little girls sitting on a curb in front of an apartment block holding a bag with white powder in it.

Harris County deputies were dispatched to the complex and one of the children told them where they lived.

HCSO says the substance in the bag tested positive for cocaine.

A deputy knocked on the apartment door and Champs answered. He told police that he was the girls' parent and had gone to bed at 11 a.m. that morning. He said that he didn't know how they were able to get out of the apartment.

According to deputies, while they were interviewing Champs, a white powder was allegedly visible on his upper lip.

Champs told deputies that he hosted a Super Bowl party the night before and a guest probably left the bag of cocaine at his apartment.

Champs is being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

