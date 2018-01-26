Man arrested after flipping truck during chase in NW Houston

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, it was about 1:35 a.m. when an officer tried to stop the pickup on Highway 290 at Fairbanks N. Houston. (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A man was arrested early Friday after a chase in a reportedly stolen pickup led to a crash.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, it was about 1:35 a.m. when an officer tried to stop the pickup on Highway 290 at Fairbanks N. Houston. The driver allegedly refused to stop and led officers south on Fairbanks to Beltway 8.

He eventually made his way to Huffmeister where he took a turn too fast, lost control, and flipped the truck into a fire hydrant.

KHOU 11 cameras were rolling as the man was taken into custody. He did not appear to be hurt.

