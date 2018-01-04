Man allegedly behind Texas girls' abduction also person of interest in 2014 homicide

Terry Miles, 44. (Photo: El Paso Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Terry Allen Miles -- the 44-year-old man who is suspected of abducting two Round Rock, Texas girls who were found safe in Colorado days after their mother was found dead -- is a person of interest in a 2014 Louisiana homicide, according to a sheriff's office there.

Round Rock police began searching for the two children in relation to the suspicious death of their mother, Tonya Bates, on New Year's Eve. They were found safe Wednesday night in Colorado and Miles was detained.

In July 2014, Miles was named as a person of interest in Pamela Parker's homicide in Louisiana. That case is still active and he remains a person of interest, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

In the state of Louisiana, Miles has been arrested 11 times for various crimes from 2009 to 2015. Here's a breakdown of a portion of his criminal history in that state:

December 2009: He was arrested for domestic abuse battery, according to the CPSO. CPSO could not tell KVUE what resulted of that charge

October 2011: Sulphur Police Department in Louisiana arrested him for attempted second degree murder, but the case was rejected

October 2013: Miles was arrested for possession of stolen property, simple burglary and theft of items worth $1,500. The simple burglary and theft charges were rejected, according to CPSO. He was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections along with supervised probation for the possession of stolen property charge

June 2014: Miles was arrested for domestic abuse battery and charged with five years in DOC. He served one year and served five years of supervised probation, according to CPSO

July 2014: He was arrested for the alleged possession of methamphetamines and controlled distributed substances, but that case was rejected, according to CPSO

August 2015: He was arrested for simple battery, but he was never convicted, CPSO said

November 2015: Miles was arrested for domestic abuse battery, but those charges were amended to simple battery, according to Sulphur PD. He was sentenced with six months in jail

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services released the following statement to KVUE Thursday:

We are relieved and thankful that the two missing girls have been found. CPS is working with law enforcement to determine the best placement for them to ensure their safety and give them the help they need to recover from this ordeal. Typically we will look first to any family members or close family friends.

