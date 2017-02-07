Man accused of vandalizing Magnolia West HS arrested and charged

The man accused of breaking into Magnolia West High School and vandalizing it was arrested and charged on Tuesday morning.

According to Montgomery County Precinct 5, 20-year-old Darrell Lawrence broke into the high school located on FM 1774 around 1 a.m. on Feb 2.

Authorities said the suspect caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the interior of the school. Several computers were also smashed.

Lawrence has been charged with a state jail felony of Burglary of a Building and a state jail felony of Criminal Mischief which is punishable by up to two years in State Jail and a fine on $10,000. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Lawrence was already on probation for breaking into Tomball Memorial High School in Harris County.

