Man accused of fatally shooting bystander, injuring wife appears in court

James Michael Hickam appears in court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Bond has been set for a man accused of fatally shooting an innocent bystander and injuring his wife during an argument last week.

James Michael Hickam is not allowed to have contact with his wife or a witness. Prosecutors also say it's possible the 58-year-old man could face more charges.

The deadly shooting happened last week at an apartment complex on Windfern near 1960 in northwest Harris County. Deputies say Hickam was in the parking lot fighting with his wife when he pulled out a long-barrel shotgun.

When his wife tried to leave, Hickam allegedly opened fire, shooting her in the face. At the same time, Crystal Watson was driving by with a 2-year-old in her vehicle and she was hit in the gunfire as well.

That woman was found in her vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The child was not injured. Hickam's wife is expected to survive her injuries.

Deputies say the shotgun was later found in Hickam's apartment.

His bond was set at $100,000.

