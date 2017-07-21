Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend appears before judge

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her child went before a judge Friday morning.

James Michael Hickman is charged with murder in the death of Crystal Watson.

She and a friend were allegedly shot by Hickman at an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Winfern Road Thursday.

Investigators say a friend was helping Watson move out of the couple's apartment when they were both shot.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Hickman.

