Man accused of intentionally setting fire that injured mother

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman is in the hospital recovering from second degree burns after authorities say her son intentionally set fire to a couch.

Louis Vasquez, 26, has been charged with arson.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the fire happened at a home in the 16000 block of Red Oak in Channelview early Saturday.

The fire marshal's office says Vasquez's mother received second degree burns escaping the fire. Investigators believe Vasquez allegedly used an open flame to set fire to a couch.

A man and two juveniles were also able to escape the fire.

