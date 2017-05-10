Man accused in attacks on Spring women working in their yards

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Harris County Constable Pct. 4 says an arrest has been made in a series of attacks on elderly women in the Spring area.

All of the attacks occurred as the women did yard work, according to the constable’s office, and in at least one instance a victim had her pants pulled down. The victim was able to scream, and the suspect fled.

“Each attack became more physical and sexual in nature,” stated Constable Mark Herman. “Due to the suspect’s actions it became our # 1 priority to arrest him and protect our elderly citizens."

A press release from the office states during the last two weeks there were three incidents involving attacks on female residents. The victims described the suspect as a black male between the age of 18 and 25. He would allegedly come up behind the elderly female victims and assault them, throwing them to the ground.

While working the three cases, investigators learned of a fourth victim from a month earlier.

Constable investigators found their suspect, identified as 23-year-old Charles Galloway, after obtaining security video of him allegedly running and getting into a vehicle. Investigators poured over state vehicle records to find vehicles that matched the one in the security video.

A witness and a victim later identified Galloway as the suspect out of a photo lineup, and he was arrested Wednesday morning.

The suspect’s mugshot has not yet been released.

A press conference with the constable's office is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

