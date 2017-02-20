Local Jewish Community Center receives bomb threat

Photo: KHOU

HOUSTON- A bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center in Meyerland on Monday.

The call was just one of nearly a dozen threats made Monday alone and nearly 70 since the beginning of the year.

According to the Jewish Community Center Association, there was one threat against a JCC all of last year.

"It's very troubling. It is very disturbing," said Joel Dinkin, executive vice president at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, who said he felt it was only a matter of time before they received a disturbing call

The call Monday happened around 11 a.m.

Some of the more than 500 people in the building were evacuated, while others were taken into safe zones.

"We have infants and toddlers and pre-school children here as well as senior adults--many of whom don't have the ability to provide their own transportation," said Dinkin

Exactly 11 JCCs around the country received bomb threats, which comes in the aftermath of three waves of incidents in January

In total, there have been 69 threats at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian Province since the beginning of the year.

All of them have proven to be hoaxes--including the one in Meyerland.

"It's creating disruption and it's creating disruption not just within JCCs but also into the minds and thoughts of all of our members," Dinkin said. "The world is changing that we're in today and we have to be mindful of that fact and be prepared for it."

Investigators don't know if it's just one person behind all the threats or if more people are involved or even why they're doing this.

Houston police, the Department of Justice and the FBI are all trying to track down those responsible.

