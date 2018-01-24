Little girl used in Kaufman liquor store robbery

KAUFMAN, Texas -- Police in Kaufman are looking for a couple they say stole a bottle of liquor and used a toddler to do it.

The couple entered Crossroads Liquor on Jan. 19. The female suspect allegedly distracted the clerk, police said, while the man walked out of the store with a bottle of Hennessy hiding under the little girl in his arms.

The suspects left in a White Expedition with chrome wheels.

If you have information on these suspects, call (972) 932-3094 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-TIPS-KCC.

