La Porte PD: Beer, BBQ pit thief arrested before Memorial Day weekend

(Photo: La Porte PD)

LA PORTE, Texas – The La Porte Police Department says a man who allegedly stole beer and a barbecue pit before Memorial Day weekend is now in custody.

Jason Michael Hay, 32, is in jail on a theft charge.

According to police, it was shortly before midnight on May 25 when officers responded to a grocery store in the 1300 block of W. Fairmont Parkway. Witnesses said a man had stolen items, resulting in minor injuries to one of the store’s workers as the suspect made his escape.

The store employee was able to give a detailed description of the man and his vehicle.

Officers tracked down Hay, who is a resident of Pearland. They say he was in possession of the items stolen from the store.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Harris County Jail. He was initially charged with felony robbery, but the district attorney later reduced the charge to theft.

