Klein ISD student arrested, charged with having gun on campus

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 4:35 PM. CST February 07, 2018

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old Klein ISD student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having a gun on campus.

Klein ISD police arrested the Klein Forest High School student, identified as Nicholas Nguyen, Tuesday night. Nguyen was charged with exhibition of a firearm on school property, specifically in the campus parking lot.

District officials say the student will be disciplined.

