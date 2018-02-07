Klein ISD student arrested, charged with having gun on campus

Nicholas Nguyen (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - An 18-year-old Klein ISD student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having a gun on campus.

Klein ISD police arrested the Klein Forest High School student, identified as Nicholas Nguyen, Tuesday night. Nguyen was charged with exhibition of a firearm on school property, specifically in the campus parking lot.

District officials say the student will be disciplined.

