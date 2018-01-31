Klein ISD: Man tried to kidnap child walking to school

(Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - A man tried to abduct a little girl Tuesday in north Houston, according to a spokesperson with Klein ISD.

The girl was walking home from Eiland Elementary when a stranger tried to lure her into his vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black male, 30 to 35 years old and wearing a white shirt and blue pants. He was driving a black Jeep Compass with rims.

Extra officers were assigned to the area on Wednesday.

Last week, a stranger danger alert was issued after a man tried to expose himself to students at Klein Collins High School.

Klein ISD is advising students to walk in pairs or groups and not to speak to strangers.

They are urging parents to talk with their children about stranger danger.

If you have any information on these cases or similar incidents, please contact the Klein ISD Police Department at 832-249-4266.

