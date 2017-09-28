Klein Cain HS student arrested for allegedly making threat on Snapchat

(Photo: Riess, Rebekah)

HOUSTON - A Klein Cain High School student was arrested Thursday after allegedly making a threat to the school on social media.

School officials say an image of a young man threatening to school was circulating on Snapchat. They identified the young man as a Klein Cain High School Student and notified Klein police.

The student was removed from class and taken into custody. No weapon was found on campus, according to officials.

“Klein ISD does not tolerate any threats of harm against other students or staff and works in coordination with the police and the district attorney’s office regarding such matters,” district officials said in a statement.

