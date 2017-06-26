Kidnapping suspect arrested at Iron Maiden concert after social media post

Image of Derrick Roseland on social media, posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted by Austin police on an aggravated kidnapping warrant was arrested Saturday evening after a social media post indicated he would be attending an Iron Maiden concert.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Derrick Roseland at the AT&T Center after receiving the tip. Austin police detectives spotted the post on a friend’s social media account and notified BCSO. The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the seats pictured and arrested Roseland without incident.

Roseland was not listed as an inmate at the Bexar County Jail, nor the Travis County Jail, at 8:35 a.m. Monday.

