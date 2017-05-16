KHOU 11 Rewind: 1999 report on murder of 93-year-old woman

The body of Novell McKissack was found in her home in the 5300 block of Petty in September of 1999. The case went cold until 2014 when a neighbor confessed. 

KHOU 5:25 PM. CDT May 16, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories