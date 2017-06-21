KHOU
Katy man charged for allegedly posing as FBI agent, stealing from motel

KHOU.com , KHOU 12:15 PM. CDT June 21, 2017

KHOUSTON - A Katy man has been charged after allegedly posing as an FBI special agent in order to rummage through the lost and found of a Houston motel.

According to the Harris Count District Attorney's Office, 42-year-old Travis Jordan wore professional clothing, handcuffs and flashed a bogus credential on his smart phone as he talked his way into a motel near Sam Houston Parkway.

Jordan said he was searching for evidence left at the motel. The Harris County DA's Office says he took some prescription drugs and credit cards.

The motel's clerk contacted Houston Police, who arrived quickly and arrested Jordan.

Jordan faces two to ten years in prison if convicted.

