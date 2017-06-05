Katy man arrested, more than 100 grams of Fentanyl seized

(Photo: Harris County Precinct 5)

KATY, Texas- A man was arrested and charged in Katy on Monday after allegedly picking up a package from the post office with 102 grams of fentanyl.

According to Harris County Precinct 5, the 22-year-old man was allegedly supplying the drug to young adults in the area. He was arrested shortly after leaving the post office at his apartment located on Fry Road, just south of I-10.

Fentanyl is as a powerful synthetic opioid. The National Institute of Drug Abuse says it is like morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

The suspect allegedly ordered the drug from China. He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest.

“I truly hope illegal drug users and those who sell this dangerous poison are getting the message because fentanyl is killing people and in record numbers,’ said Constable Ted Heap. “I am proud of the investigators who uncovered this supply of fentanyl. Their hard work likely saved lives.”

According to Pct. 5, several people in the area have overdosed and died after mixing the drug with heroin. Within the past five months, five people have died.

