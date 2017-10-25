KHOU
FBCSO: K-9 helps find 56 pounds of meth during traffic stop

KHOU.com , KHOU 6:13 PM. CDT October 25, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A drug agent discovered approximately 56 pounds of meth with the help of his K-9 during a traffic stop in the Richmond area on Tuesday. 

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, they stopped a Chevy Malibu for a traffic violation on Highway 59 at Williams Way Boulevard. 

Upon investigation, FBCSO says a detective and his K-9 partner, Jackie, found 56 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the trunk. 

Suspects

Authorities arrested Maria D. Carbajal-Ponce, 47, of Chicago and Carlos Gallegos, 33, of Dallas on charges of Manufacturing/Delivery of a Controlled Substance. 

Meth

FBCSO says the methamphetamine could have potentially been worth over $2 million on the street.  

