Juvenile suspect arrested in alleged attack on man in Galveston

The Strand Historic District in Galveston (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

GALVESTON, Texas -- A juvenile has been arrested for the alleged attack on a man last week in Galveston.

Investigators with the Galveston Police Department say the juvenile suspect is charged with assault – causing bodily injury.

Last week, Ken Duble and his wife were walking along 24th St. and Avenue E near the Strand when he says three young men attacked him out of nowhere.

Duble’s wife helped him stumble to Press Box, a bar up the street where bartenders called police and tried to stop the bleeding. Duble said he endured 11 stitches as a result of the alleged attack.

Police say family members of the suspects recognized them in surveillance footage on social media distributed by the business owner and brought them to the police station for questioning.

