Jury finds woman guilty in husband's murder

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A jury convicted Sandra Jena Melgar for murder after prosecutors say she staged a home invasion and stabbed her husband to death in their northwest Harris County home.

Melgar, 57, could face life in prison. She also isn't eligible for probation.

The murder happened in December of 2012. Melgar originally told investigators she blacked out in a bathroom and awoke tied up in a closet. However, in July 2014 she was arrested and charged with murder.

“I would like to thank the jurors for their patience and attention throughout this long, difficult case,” said Assistant District Attorney Colleen Barnett. “Jaime Melgar was by all accounts a wonderful man.”

