Doctor convicted of botched surgery gets life sentence

DALLAS - A Dallas doctor found guilty last week of maiming an elderly woman during surgery was sentenced to life in prison Monday.



Jurors, deciding on a sentence between five years and life, returned to the courtroom and handed the harshest penalty to Dr. Christopher Duntsch.



Last week, Duntsch was found guilty of first-degree felony injury to an elderly person in the botched 2012 surgery that put Mary Efurd in a wheelchair and left her in constant pain. Jurors deliberated for four hours.



During the sentencing phase, several members of Duntsch's family took the stand to testify what he was like outside the operating room.

Jurors were told how the former neurosurgeon repeatedly misdiagnosed patients, undertook surgeries that didn’t need to be done and performed botched surgeries on the wrong portion of a spinal cord. Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals testified that they never encountered anyone in the medical profession like him.

