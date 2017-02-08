Investigators: Fire at Victoria mosque was arson

There's been an overwhelming show of support for members of a mosque in Victoria that caught fire over the weekend. (Photo: KHOU)

VICTORIA, Texas- Investigators have determined the fire that engulfed a mosque in Victoria was intentional.

A reward up to $30,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or people responsible for setting the Victoria Islamic Center Mosque on fire.

The mosque, located at 201 E. Airline Road, went up in flames on Jan. 28 around 2 a.m. There was an estimated $500,000 worth of damage.

The Houston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the State Fire Marshal and Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation and found that it was arson. Evidence didn't show it was a bias-based crime.

“Houses of worship are a sacred place in this country, and ATF is committed to devoting the necessary resources to solving this crime,” said Fred Milanowski, a special agent at ATF.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and the Victoria Islamic Center. Crime Stoppers is also offering up to $10,000. If you have any information, please contact ATF at 1-888-283-3474 or Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.

