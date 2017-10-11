Innocent bystanders wounded in drive-by shooting in SE Houston

It happened at the Gulf station on Cullen at Ward in southeast Houston. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man and woman at a gas station early Thursday morning.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug related, but the two people wounded were not the intended targets.

The male victim, who is in his 40s, was standing near the store when someone drove by and fired gunshots. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The female victim, who is in her 30s, was shot in her back as she stood next to a pickup truck at a gas pump. Both are listed in critical condition but are expected survive.

Police say there were about 10 people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

Investigators hope they’ll get more leads from surveillance video at the station.

If you have any helpful info call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

