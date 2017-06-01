Inmate back in custody after fleeing boot camp in Atascocita

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies early Thursday recaptured an inmate who escaped custody the day before in northeast Harris County.

The inmate had been on the run since about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old man walked away from boot camp and managed to allude authorities who searched by helicopter and on the ground.

He was caught overnight near homes in the Canyon Village at Park Lakes neighborhood. An off-duty officer spotted the man at about 12:30 a.m. walking near Beltway 8 and Wilson Road.

A K-9 unit was called in and took down the escapee.

Authorities say after his arrest he was taken downtown and will be charged with escape from a correctional facility.

© 2017 KHOU-TV