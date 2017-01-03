IHOP robbery leads to chase, arrests in N. Harris County

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff’s deputies took five men and two women into custody early Wednesday after an alleged robbery at a north Harris County IHOP restaurant.

It happened on Cypress Station at FM 1960 overnight. Deputies received a report that the IHOP was robbed, and the suspects’ vehicle description was put out over the police radio.

Deputies spotted the suspects on 1960, but they refused to pull over. Eventually they crashed into a home’s front yard on Nanes Street.

All seven jumped out to run away but were captured, deputies said. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

No further info about the robbery itself has been released, but customers and workers were reported robbed at the restaurant.