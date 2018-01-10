Identity theft suspect wanted for stealing from officer battling cancer

Identity theft suspect seen on surveillance cameras.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for an identity theft suspect wanted for allegedly stealing more than $90,000 from a police officer battling cancer.

According to Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap's Office, the 17-year veteran officer had recently taken out a loan and deposited the money in his bank account. In December 2017, deputies say the suspect acquired the victim's account information and opened a checking account online. He ordered a debit card from the fraudulent account to access the officer's savings.

The suspect started making large withdrawals from ATM machines and cashing fraudulent money orders. Surveillance cameras captured photos of the suspect at several businesses around Houston.

If you have any information on this particular suspect, please contact Precinct 5 Investigations at 832-927-9796. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information on the identity and/or arrest of the suspect in this case: 713-222-TIPS.

