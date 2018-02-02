Identity released of handcuffed suspect who shot deputy

Matthew Cobb

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of a suspect who shot a deputy during a SWAT standoff this week.

Investigators say Matthew Vincent Cobb, 35, shot a deputy while handcuffed. The incident happened Wednesday evening and lasted until early Thursday morning at a home on Kiplands Way Drive in north Harris County.

HCSO officials say they came to the home around 9:30 p.m. to investigate after charges of deadly conduct were accepted by the Harris County District Attorney's Office for threatening his ex-wife earlier in the evening. After being handcuffed, deputies say Cobb produced a pistol and opened fire at deputies. A deputy on scene returned fire at Cobb.

Deputy P. Mirrielees, a two-year veteran, was struck by gunfire. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

A male roommate at the scene was struck multiple times by gunfire. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and hostage negotiators arrived on scene while Cobb remained inside the home with a female roommate.

She was able to escape when members of the SWAT team were clearing the first floor. Sheriff’s Office negotiators were unable to make contact with Cobb during the standoff.

A robotic camera was placed in the home and was able to locate the body of Cobb in an upstairs bathroom. Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Cobb dead at the scene.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Science will determine cause of death on Cobb.

"It looks pretty bad in there, so I can imagine it was a nightmare," said another renter, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He said the shooter is a disabled U.S. Army veteran and started renting at the home a month ago.

"He was really quiet, he was studying. He was working on a master's degree. He spent most of the time he was here in his room. He came down and talked to us occasionally. He was personable," said the renter.

