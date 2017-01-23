Identities of suspect, victims released in Brazoria Co. shooting

The mobile home neighborhood in Manvel where the deadly shooting took place. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - The identities of the four victims and one suspect have been released following a shooting in Brazoria County on Sunday.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the investigation is being treated as a murder-suicide.

The deceased suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Muhammad Hasan Nawazkhan. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after allegedly shooting and killing 30-year-old Carlos Antonio Garcia-Cerna and 28-year-old Alexy R. Garcia.

Nawazkhan is also accused of shooting and injuring his wife, 31-year-old Lesly Paredes and 36-year-old Maria Paredes-Paz. Paredes was shot in the face and is currently in critical condition. Paredes-Paz was shot in the abdomen but has been released from the hospital.

The incident happened in a mobile home park in the 200 block of Oak Shore Drive. Around 1:30 a.m., deputies said they received a call from a man who said he shot his wife.

Neighbors said the mobile home park was built less than a year ago and they didn't know the family very well.

"It's always been quiet, never had any problems. Been here a couple of months. Wake up, take your dog for a walk and you got that...and it's like, I'm ready to go back out to the sticks." said one resident.

