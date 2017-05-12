Husband, wife accused of robbery spree in Cy-Fair

Dezmeon and Laresha Leonard (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A husband and wife were arrested by deputies on Friday after being accused of robbing two businesses.

According to deputies on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, Dezmeon Leonard, 32, and his wife Laresha, 33, held up an auto store on Grant Road and shortly after they also robbed a payday loans company nearby.

In both robberies, the couple reportedly asked for a loan and then demanded cash.

Both suspects are charged with robbery by threats and are currently being held at the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Deputies said tips from the public helped them catch the two.

© 2017 KHOU-TV