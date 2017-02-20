Ex-husband accused in killing arrested, goes to court

Jerald Dewayne Watt (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – A man police say killed his common law wife in her southwest Houston home faced a judge Monday morning.

Jerald Watt, 40, is charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Rena Hodges.

Prosecutors revealed that Hodges was trying to leave Watt the day she was killed. Family told police that Hodges had been a victim of domestic violence in the past and was trying to get away.

Police say last Wednesday, the victim’s good friend, Lori Warner, was on the phone with her when Hodges said she and Watt were fighting, and that he has a gun pointed to her head.

Police say the friend heard a scuffle then the phone went dead.

“They were arguing, and then Rena said, ‘Oh, my God, he's got a gun pointed to my head…’” Warner said.

Warner may have heard Hodges’ final moments over the phone.

“Then there was scuffle...Rena screams, she heard some noise...she wasn't sure...(if) it was a gun shot or what…and then the phone went dead,” Warner said.

Initially, Warner’s friend didn’t understand the severity of the call, but a day and a half later, she contacted police and Hodges’ family relatives rushed to her home.

At the scene early Friday, family members told KHOU 11 News they went to the home when they became concerned that she never picked up her three daughters, ages 14, 11 and 9. A security guard let them in, and that's when her body was found.

family confirms 35YR old mom of 3 Rena Hodges was found dead in her SW #HOU townhome

“The kids called and they said they haven’t seen her,” Ross said.

Family members said the last time they heard from Hodges, who was a Gospel singer at a nearby church, was Wednesday.

At the crime scene, her niece reflected on the victim's personality.

"Pretty fun, loving," Ross said. "You couldn't hater her. That's why I'm not understanding what's going on."

Watt’s was arrested on Saturday without incident. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Hodges called her good friend, Lori Warner, saying she and her ex were fighting, and she wanted him to leave.

Warner says Hodges told her she had a gun. A short time later, the line went dead.

