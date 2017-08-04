KHOU
Close

Humble ISD police officer arrested on child porn charges

Michelle Homer , KHOU 12:29 PM. CDT August 04, 2017

HUMBLE, TEXAS - An Humble ISD police officer has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Warren Clark, 48, had several thousand images of graphic child pornography and child exploitation in his home, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Precinct 4 deputies searched the home in the 14600 block of Logan Falls Lane Tuesday.

Herman says the investigation began after Clark applied for a job with Precinct 4 and “alarming information” turned up during his job interview and background check.

Herman said Clark admitted to viewing sexually explicit images of children.

Check back for more on this developing story. 

© 2017 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories