Humble ISD police officer arrested on child porn charges

HUMBLE, TEXAS - An Humble ISD police officer has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Warren Clark, 48, had several thousand images of graphic child pornography and child exploitation in his home, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Precinct 4 deputies searched the home in the 14600 block of Logan Falls Lane Tuesday.

Herman says the investigation began after Clark applied for a job with Precinct 4 and “alarming information” turned up during his job interview and background check.

Herman said Clark admitted to viewing sexually explicit images of children.

