Humble ISD cop arrested on child porn charges
An Humble ISD police officer has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Jeffrey Warren Clark, 48, had several thousand images of graphic child pornography and child exploitation in his home, according to Harris County Precinct 4 C
KHOU 5:27 PM. CDT August 04, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
"I Should Be Dead Right Now": Houston man survives fall from Calif. cliffs
-
Mermaid dock owners found
-
Injured Woodlands teen celebrates a milestone
-
Mom and kids held captive for two years
-
Police: 12-year-old boy pistol-whipped, robbed
-
Bodybuilder flattered by J-Lo comparisons
-
Exclusive Video: Game room raid in north Harris County
-
Woman convicted in crash that killed Pearland officer sentenced to 32 years
-
Where'd all the green anoles go?
-
Pilot, passenger survive crash near East Texas highway
More Stories
-
FBCSO: Ex-HPD officer charged with intoxication…Aug. 4, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
-
Neighbor: Bullets narrowly miss two kids playing in…Aug. 4, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
-
4 officers taken to hospital after 2 HPD cruisers collideAug. 4, 2017, 6:20 p.m.