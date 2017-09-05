Police find severed head, then bodies in shallow grave near AT&T Stadium

Two bodies found in shallow grave in Arlington neighborhood on Sept. 5, 2017. (Mel Sayavedra, WFAA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police in Arlington have arrested one man and are looking for another after the bodies of a man and woman were found in a shallow grave near AT&T Stadium.

Detectives say the male victim's head was found just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a wooded area near a creek in the 800 block of East Sanford Street near Truman Street, close to the stadium.

On Tuesday police told WFAA that the rest of the man's body, along with the body of a woman, had been discovered together in a shallow grave in the backyard of a home at 202 Burton Street, a few blocks away from the first scene.

Mariano Sanchez

Mariano Sanchez, 18, has been arrested and charged with murder, police affidavits reveal.

He's currently being held on a burglary warrant out of Tarrant County and a controlled substance charge from Arlington.

Hector Acosta-Ojeda (mugshot from previous crime)

A murder arrest warrant has been issued for Hector Acosta-Ojeda, 28. He's considered armed and dangerous, and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (817) 575-8823.

Police believe the victims were targeted and aren't investigating their murders as a random crime. Detectives aren't ruling out the possibility that the deaths were related to drugs.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the remains.

