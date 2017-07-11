HPD: Wrecker driver discovers man shot dead in SW Houston

A wrecker driver discovered a man who had been shot dead near the entrance of a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were dispatched at 4 a.m. to a call of a man down in the 12300 block of Bob White.

Investigators said a wrecker driver was pulling into the Rainy Meadows Apartments to check for illegally parked vehicles when he saw a man on the ground by the entrance.

He said the man was in distress, so he called police.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that the male victim was dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said they are looking into reports of possible gunfire about 30 minutes before the victim was discovered.

